Star fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to join the South Sydney Rabbbitohs, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The report states he has “agreed to terms” with the Souths and could begin pre-season training with the club as early as Monday.

Fox Sports is reporting that the deal is worth $600,000-a-season over two years, with the Roosters chipping in an extra $120,000.

It will end what has been nothing short of a contract circus for Mitchell this off-season, with the 22-year old receiving wide-ranging offers from rivals.

The Tricolours originally tabled a multi-year deal worth $800,000-a-season but rescinded the offer after Mitchell wanted to explore his options.

He was also linked to the Bulldogs, Cowboys and Wests Tigers.

After signing Jai Arrow to a four-year deal this off-season, the Rabbitohs were keen to secure him for 2020, but that now seems unlikely given Mitchell’s impending signing.