Manly coach Des Hasler is set to sign a two-year extension with the club, according to The Daily Telegraph.

After months of negotiating that begun back in March, the club is expected to announce Hasler’s new deal on Thursday. Any potential last-minute tweaks could delay the announcement by a few days.

Already signed until the end of next season, the new deal will tie Hasler to Manly until the end of the 2023 season.

The 59-year old returned to the NRL coaching ranks last year, where he has led the Sea Eagles to a 20-25 record.

He formerly coached at Manly from 2004-2011 and Canterbury from 2012-2017 – in total overseeing 432 NRL matches with a 57 per cent win rate.

Manly endured a tough 2020 campaign hampered by injuries, finishing 13th with a 7-13 record.