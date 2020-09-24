Dragons youngster Tristan Sailor has been told he will not be at the club in 2021, reports 9News’ Danny Weidler.
The 22-year old has played five games for the Red V after making debut in 2019, but according to Weidler isn’t in their future plans.
Weidler tweeted on Thursday that Sailor was set to be moved on.
“Tristan Sailor told officially today he is not part of the Dragons plans for next year. He will be an excellent pick up for another club. Excellent young bloke,” Weidler tweeted.
LATEST: Tristan Sailor told officially today that he is not part of the Dragons plans for next year. He will be a good pick up for another club. Excellent young bloke. @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd
— Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 23, 2020
Sailor’s father Wendell, who played 33 games for the Dragons in 2008 and 2009, believes the club let him down.
Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Wendell said his son didn’t get a fair run at it.
“He was told by the club that if he had a big off-season, he would be in the mix this year but he never got any game time,” he said.
“He got two games off the bench and was expected to pull off the miracle play with limited game time.
“Now they say he is not wanted – my wife and I are very disappointed that he never got the opportunity to show what he’s got on the field.”
Would you take him at your club?
he should come to parra BA will keep him on the straight and narrow
Gee, it’s got to make you wonder!
Didn’t get a fair shot. Maybe he’s not not big enough (yet!).
Seems the Dragons don’t want their local juniors if you don’t super impress in the first five minutes of first grade.
Who is making these decisions?
Who makes these decisions, mor0ns that’s who! Recruitment and retention at the club is a bigger joke than the coaching. Millward has to go as does the entire board. Griffin was also a poor choice and another rush job by a desperate club.
Strange decision by Saints
I tend to agree with Wendell, he just didn’t get any real opportunity
Tristan strikes me as a footballer that can and will do well in any position; like Cutho. Saints loss will be another clubs gain as I imagine most will be lining up to sign him. Would be great for Dogs
I agree with you Mr.Majestyk.
Griffin was bad news at Penrith & the Broncos.
Didn’t get Penrith to the top 5. He held them back from being better than that. Drove players away from the club . Didn’t work well with assistant coaches . Penrith’s defence was terrible under him.
Penrith may lose Staines. A future potential first grade fullback.
They should let Aetkins go & buy Tristan Sailor . As the back up to Edwards.
He can also play other positions . Get to work with & learn from Edwards, Cleary, Luai etc. A Win for Penrith.
There is an endemic issue at the club that they simply can’t bring themselves to bring in somebody who’s ‘not ready’. Every time Sailor played he did well enough, but they just kept going back to Norman who looked flat as a tack for the last two years. I think if nothing else at least Griffin will be aiming for success instead of mediocrity. He’ll either succeed or go down in flames. As a supporter I’m happy to at least see somebody take the reigns with some b@!lz. Maybe then when players like Norman, Lafai and Graham who really didnt contribute much to breaking the game open will be overlooked for some raw, if not risky, talent. Better than another slow death.
Good on you Butters, I agree with you 100%. The only consolation I can see coming out of Tristan Sailor’s departure is the emergence of Cody Ramsey, who will become a regular first grade player next season IMO. I too hope that Anthony Griffin can change the cumbersome attitudes of so many at the Dragons. The fact that he’s an outsider gives me hope, but it remains to be seen what he can actually do with them.