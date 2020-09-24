Dragons youngster Tristan Sailor has been told he will not be at the club in 2021, reports 9News’ Danny Weidler.

The 22-year old has played five games for the Red V after making debut in 2019, but according to Weidler isn’t in their future plans.

Weidler tweeted on Thursday that Sailor was set to be moved on.

“Tristan Sailor told officially today he is not part of the Dragons plans for next year. He will be an excellent pick up for another club. Excellent young bloke,” Weidler tweeted.

Sailor’s father Wendell, who played 33 games for the Dragons in 2008 and 2009, believes the club let him down.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Wendell said his son didn’t get a fair run at it.

“He was told by the club that if he had a big off-season, he would be in the mix this year but he never got any game time,” he said.

“He got two games off the bench and was expected to pull off the miracle play with limited game time.

“Now they say he is not wanted – my wife and I are very disappointed that he never got the opportunity to show what he’s got on the field.”

Would you take him at your club?