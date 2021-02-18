St George Illawarra have reportedly named their new captain for 2021, with Ben Hunt set to lead the club, reports The Daily Telegraph‘s Dean Ritchie.

He would take over from Cameron McInnes, who is bound for Cronulla in 2022 and ruptured his ACL during a training session.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons were also considering Tariq Sims and Zac Lomax and the recently signed Andrew McCullough as candidates to fill in as captain.

When Griffin was announced as the Dragons new head coach in December, Hunt couldn’t help but show his excitement of the idea of reuniting with his old head coach.

Hunt played at the Brisbane Broncos when Griffin was in charge between 2011 and 2014.

He’s created an environment that he had back at the Broncos,” he said.

“It’s been great having him back her, it’s been a really enjoyable place to be. There’s a real buzz and excitement of change and something new.

“He’s very clear what he wants, he tells you how it is and expects all of his players to stay in line which makes it really enjoyable and pushes us to put our best foot forward.”

The Dragons are expected to announce Hunt as their new skipper in the next 24 hours.