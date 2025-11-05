Former Wests Tigers forward Justin Matamua has reportedly landed an opportunity to impress at the Canterbury Bulldogs during the 2026 NRL pre-season.\n\nMatamua was not offered a new deal by the Tigers at the end of 2025, joining a list of departing players from the joint-venture club as Benji Marshall continues his rebuild at Concord.\n\nMatamua may have been the most disappointing of the list for fans of the outfit given the enormous potential he arrived on the scene with a few years ago.\n\nThe middle forward who has spent the bulk of his time wearing the number 13 jersey, at just 22 years of age, has 14 NRL games under his belt, having debuted in 2022, but he didn't get onto the field at first-grade level in 2025.\n\nMatamua, who also represented Samoa once in 2023, has now reportedly taken up a train and trial contract with cross-town rivals the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2026 pre-season per a Wide World of Sports The Mole report.\n\nThe deal will see him earn just $1200 per week throughout the pre-season, but train full-time with the top squad and push for one of the remaining spots at Belmore.\n\nZero Tackle's 2026 NRL squad tracker shows the Bulldogs have just four spots open for their 2026 Top 30, but with minimal salary cap wiggle room, there is a better than even chance their remaining spots will be filled by internal promotions.\n\nLogan Spinks, Jack Underhill and Jethro Rinakama could all also be in line for promotions, with the trio all currently part of Canterbury's development list.\n\nMatamua, at 187 centimetres, has plenty of ability and potential, and if he realises it at Belmore, could push for a spot in the 17 throughout 2026, with the club's starting middle to be bolstered by Leo Thompson. Max King will join him in the front row, but the remaining spots are up in the air.\n\nKurt Mann and Jaeman Salmon will fight it out at lock, while Josh Curran, who is reportedly looking at a departure from the club after 2026, Sitili Tupouniua, Harry Hayes, Samuel Hughes, Jack Todd, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Finau Latu could all be in the mix for spots on the bench.