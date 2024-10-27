Released from the remainder of his contract with the Parramatta Eels, Maika Sivo has confirmed which team he will be heading to in the Super League competition.

The Fijian international has inked a three-year contract with the Leeds Rhinos until the end of the 2027 season, during which he will once again play under Brad Arthur.

One of the competition's biggest signings for next season, Sivo has spent the past six seasons with the Parramatta Eels, in which he has appeared in 115 matches and scored 104 tries.

This included 17 tries in 12 games last season.

“I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead and I'm excited at the same time. Me and my family are excited to come over and start a new chapter of our lives with Leeds Rhinos," Sivo said.

“Brad is a big part of who and where I am today. When he flicked me the message to ask if I wanted to come to Leeds, I said ‘I'm coming'! He helped me along the way with my footy career and he's very close to my family too.

"It was a big decision for me and my partner to come to the other side of the world.

"We were talking about it but straight away we were excited for the challenge ahead and we're looking forward to it.”

Debuting in 2019, he has also played 12 international matches for Fiji including the recent 2024 Pacific Championship matches against the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

“I am really pleased to have Maika on board for next season," Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur added.

"He is a quality player but most importantly he is a quality person as well. I have watched him grow and improve over recent years and I think the move to Leeds and a new competition in Super League is a perfect opportunity for him.

"He was loved by the fans at Parramatta and I think the Leeds fans will enjoy watching him, he is the type of player who gets you on your feet when he runs with the ball.”