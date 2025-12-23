Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has called for calm from club fans, with the future of Matt Burton remaining in the balance.

Burton isn't off-contract until the end of 2027 so can't negotiate with clubs until November 1 in 2026, but there has been plenty of talk he could be shuffled on early.

Linked with rival clubs has come set to a backdrop of uncertainty over Canterbury's 17 for 2026.

Burton, who is expected to run out at five-eighth, could yet be asked to move to another role with Lachlan Galvin and rookie Mitchell Woods also fighting for minutes in the halves.

Galvin is likely to play halfback, but if that doesn't work and coach Cameron Ciraldo wants to keep him in the side, then the ex-Wests Tiger would need to shuffle into Burton's number six jumper.

That has sparked rumous Burton could play in the centres or even at lock, but Gould, speaking on his social media account X (formerly known as Twitter), ruled Burton playing in the number 13 jumper out as a possibility.

In reply to that, another fan said to "please not let Burton leave".

Gould gave a simple one-word response, aiming to put Bulldogs' fans minds at ease.

"Relax".

Burton, who is one of Canterbury's most important, but also well-paid players, has been linked with a move to the Perth Bears for their inaugural season in 2027, as well as other clubs potentially immediately.

Any chance of a move for 2026 seems well and truly off the table at this stage of preparation, with the chance of any club having the salary cap available being slim to none, but a move for 2027 could be more feasible if the Bulldogs became interested in such a play.

That may well be determined over the opening weeks of the season as coach Cameron Ciraldo tinkers with his 17 and aims to have a similarly fast start in 2026 to the one the blue and white had in 2025.