The NRL has confirmed the match officials for Game 2 of State of Origin next Wednesday, June 21.

Ashley Klein has been announced as the referee, while Drew Oultran and David Munro will be the two touch judges, and Grant Atkins will be the Bunker Official.

“Ashley officiated well in the opening match of the series and deserves to take charge of the second game,” NRL General Manager – Elite Officiating Jared Maxwell said in a media statement.

“Ashley has experience in big matches which is extremely beneficial for these games.”

Belinda Sharpe has been appointed as the referee in the Women's State of Origin by the NRL, and Darian Furner and Wyatt Raymond will be the two touch judges, with Kasey Badger as the Bunker Review Official.

“Belinda has been consistent and committed this season and will contribute well to this environment,” Maxwell said.

“I congratulate all officials on their appointments.”

The match officials for the second Ampol State of Origin match are:

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: Drew Oultram and David Munro

Standby Referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby Touch Judge: Michael Wise

The match officials for the second Ampol Women's State of Origin match are:

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Review Official: Kasey Badger

Touch Judges: Darian Furner and Wyatt Raymond

Standby Referee: Nick Pelgrave