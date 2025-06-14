Canterbury Bulldogs dummy-half Reed Mahoney has commented on his future after reports emerged indicating that the club granted permission for him to speak with rival teams for the 2027 season.

A former club captain, Mahoney had one of his best seasons in the NRL during 2024, which saw the Bulldogs reach the NRL Finals series and was even named in the extended squad for the Queensland Maroons as cover for Harry Grant.

However, this hasn't stopped him from continually being linked with exit rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the hooker contracted until the end of 2026 on a deal worth around $625,000 a season, Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould recently confirmed that he granted permission to his manager Sam Ayoub to talk with rival teams but only for the 2027 season - when he is no longer contracted at Belmore.

Since this confirmation, there have been multiple reports from different outlets that the tenacious hooker is close to being axed in favour of Bailey Hayward and was even seen blowing up in the change rooms after the club's win against the Parramatta Eels.

The 27-year-old has since opened up on his future and the rumours for the first time in an interview with former NRL winger Josh Mansour on The Unscripted Show podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm still contracted next year at the Dogs, so it wasn't like I'm trying to leave or they're pushing me out. It was more discussions with the club just to see what it looks past 27, a couple of years away," Mahoney said.

"They just said we're not sure yet and that was the end of it. As I said, 27 is quite a while away, and they've got a lot of young hookers coming through and got some pretty big players coming.

"They didn't kick me out. I haven't been asked to leave. None of that at all, that's complete rubbish...and just going from there the Dogs could re-sign me next week.

"I spoke with Gus at length last week and I trust Gus and just continue playing good footy.

When asked if he wanted to remain at Belmore, Mahoney added, "Yeah, of course. I love the Dogs."

Mahoney's agent also chimed in on the situation and stated that his being pulled from the field last week was due to his work-rate and that the club made it clear they are happy to have him remain at the club for the 2026 NRL season.

“It couldn't be further from the truth,” Mahoney's agent Ayoub told The Daily Telegraph.

“He made 32 tackles in 40 minutes in the first half. He had worked himself to a standstill. He is not on the outer.

“I went to the club and asked them what they were thinking with Reed after next season. They said they weren't sure yet and I asked them whether I could quietly look around.

“They said yes but also made it clear that they were happy for him to stay next season. It was all done in good faith and goodwill and has always been in the best interests of the player.

“Gus (Bulldogs head of football Phil Gould) has always been good like that.”