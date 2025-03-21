Brisbane Broncos star fullback Reece Walsh has been charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) following the club's victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night.

Walsh has been hit with a Grade 1 Shoulder Charge on opposing winger Murray Taulagi and faces a fine of $3000 if he decides to take an early guilty plea.

It is understood that he could potentially face a two-match suspension if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.

This comes after he provided a try assist to winger Jesse Arthars at Suncorp Stadium and kicked a 65-metre 40/20. However, he did make five errors on the field.

"We had a strong defensive line and that comes from what Reece does out the back. There is 50/50 in the game - defence and attack - and I thought Reece was excellent defensively," coach Michael Maguire said.

"The other side of the game will come. You could see him rallying the boys around. You don't defend like we did if you don't have a fullback rallying his troops. I was pleased with that.

"I have had players like Reece who go through little periods in their careers and it helps define who you are. It makes you a better player.

"He probably doesn't feel that at the moment but one thing I do know is that he will be better for it when he keeps working his way through it. He has got a good supportive team around him. Reece will be right."