Former Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons star James Graham was sensationally sacked by the Red V this week, claiming he was blindsided by the club’s decision to let him go from a wide-ranging role.

But it hasn’t taken long for Graham to land on his feet, with the Daily Telegraph reporting he has a high-profile coaching gig already lined up.

The Tele reports that Graham is lining up a role as part of the English coaching team at the end-of-year World Cup. The iconic prop played 44 games for his nation during his playing days, becoming renowned as a passionate competitor in the national set-up.

Graham was sacked from his role at the Red V last week. While his official capacity was in mentorship and pathways, he explained on Triple M that he was actually doing significantly more for the club.

“My role was so varied - I was in an ambassadorship, in the pathways, mentoring some of those junior forwards, running some junior forwards camps to get them up to speed,” Graham said.

“I had a role in pre-season with the first team where I’d do contact with them and talk about leadership and what it means to be a first grader. I helped design what they would stand for.

“Then the gameday experience stuff and having that relationship with key stakeholders and partners as someone to go to and talk about the club in a positive light – which has admittedly been difficult these past couple of seasons – the role, I’ve been told, is no longer there.”

It’s believed Graham is still committed to fulfilling his obligations to the club until the end of the current season. The decision to release Graham came as part of a larger club-wide cleanout that has also resulted in the departure of senior assistant coaches Mat Head and Peter Gentle.

Graham could add valuable experience and perspective to the team of England coach Shaun Wane, who has had little opportunity to develop the team despite taking the job in 2020.

The only games Wane has been in charge of have been a two-game series against a ‘Combined All Stars’ team, and a 30-10 victory over France.

England open their World Cup campaign against a new-look Samoa at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 15.