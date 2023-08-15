The NRL have confirmed their referee appointments for Round 25 of the men's competition and Round 5 of the women's competition.

In a change this weekend, Chris Butler returns to the bunker after being dropped last weekend for the incidents in the previous week's game between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels.

While Butler still refereed on-field last weekend in the Tigers-Warriors clash, he this week handled the Cowboys-Sharks game from the bunker and the Titans-Panthers game on-field.

Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, who was also dropped from an on-field role last weekend, will remain solely in the NRLW competition this weekend as he was last round - he controls the Tigers and Dragons game there.

No other changes have been made to referees or bunker officials for Round 25 despite controversy stemming from last weekend's matches.

The two games with the strongest finals implications - the Cowboys and Sharks, and the Knights and Rabbitohs, will be controlled by Adam Gee and Grant Atkins respectively. Gee backs up in the bunker for the second of those matches.

Other key clashes will see Ashley Klein control the Eels and Roosters, and Gerard Sutton take the Raiders and Bulldogs, with the green machine in dire need of a victory.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend.

NRL Round 25

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: David Munro and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

Parrmaatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Wests Tigers vs The Dolphins

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Damian Brady

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Damian Brady

Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Morel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Dan Schwass

Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: David Munro and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

NRLW Round 5

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Josh Eaton

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

Standby referee: Josh Eaton

Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Luke Heckendorf

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Dan Schwass

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Standby referee: Dan Schwass

Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Darian Furner

Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

Standby referee: Clayton Wills

Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Daniel Luttringer

Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer

Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn