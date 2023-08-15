The NRL have confirmed their referee appointments for Round 25 of the men's competition and Round 5 of the women's competition.
In a change this weekend, Chris Butler returns to the bunker after being dropped last weekend for the incidents in the previous week's game between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels.
While Butler still refereed on-field last weekend in the Tigers-Warriors clash, he this week handled the Cowboys-Sharks game from the bunker and the Titans-Panthers game on-field.
Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, who was also dropped from an on-field role last weekend, will remain solely in the NRLW competition this weekend as he was last round - he controls the Tigers and Dragons game there.
No other changes have been made to referees or bunker officials for Round 25 despite controversy stemming from last weekend's matches.
The two games with the strongest finals implications - the Cowboys and Sharks, and the Knights and Rabbitohs, will be controlled by Adam Gee and Grant Atkins respectively. Gee backs up in the bunker for the second of those matches.
Other key clashes will see Ashley Klein control the Eels and Roosters, and Gerard Sutton take the Raiders and Bulldogs, with the green machine in dire need of a victory.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend.
FOOTY NEWS
NRL Round 25
North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth
New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson
Parrmaatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Wests Tigers vs The Dolphins
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Damian Brady
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch
Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy
Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
NRLW Round 5
North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Josh Eaton
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Josh Eaton
Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth
Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Luke Heckendorf
Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson
Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Karra-Lee Nolan
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Clayton Wills
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn