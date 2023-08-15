NRL Rd 5 - Sharks v Wests Tigers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Referee Adam Gee gestures during the round five NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Wests Tigers at PointsBet Stadium, on April 10, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL have confirmed their referee appointments for Round 25 of the men's competition and Round 5 of the women's competition.

In a change this weekend, Chris Butler returns to the bunker after being dropped last weekend for the incidents in the previous week's game between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels.

While Butler still refereed on-field last weekend in the Tigers-Warriors clash, he this week handled the Cowboys-Sharks game from the bunker and the Titans-Panthers game on-field.

Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, who was also dropped from an on-field role last weekend, will remain solely in the NRLW competition this weekend as he was last round - he controls the Tigers and Dragons game there.

No other changes have been made to referees or bunker officials for Round 25 despite controversy stemming from last weekend's matches.

The two games with the strongest finals implications - the Cowboys and Sharks, and the Knights and Rabbitohs, will be controlled by Adam Gee and Grant Atkins respectively. Gee backs up in the bunker for the second of those matches.

Other key clashes will see Ashley Klein control the Eels and Roosters, and Gerard Sutton take the Raiders and Bulldogs, with the green machine in dire need of a victory.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend.

FOOTY NEWS

Straight to your inbox!

NRL Round 25

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth

New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

Parrmaatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Wests Tigers vs The Dolphins

Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Damian Brady
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

NRLW Round 5

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Josh Eaton
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Josh Eaton
Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Luke Heckendorf

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Karra-Lee Nolan
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Clayton Wills
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn