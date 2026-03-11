The reason behind the William Warbrick bombshell which dropped earlier this week has been revealed, and it's not money.

Instead, homesickness is believed to be behind Warbrick's decision, believed to be all but done, to leave the Storm and join the New Zealand Warriors from the start of 2027.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole has reported that Warbirck's retrieval is all about returning to his homeland, with family members understood to be keen for him to no longer be based in Australia.

Warbrick has been one of the great finds for the Storm in recent seasons, having switched away from Rugby Sevens to join the club.

After spending his first year in Australia with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup, Warbrick has become a walk-up starter for Craig Bellamy's NRL side over the last two seasons, although missed much of 2025 as he dealt with ongoing concussion issues.

The winger is contracted until the end of 2026 with the Storm, and it was thought he would likely re-sign with the club, particularly given the departure of Tyran Wishart and Nick Meaney at the end of the year to the Perth Bears, and the potential departure of Xavier Coates to the new PNG Chiefs franchise at the end of 2027 which wil free up extra dollars.

Reports earlier this week though suggested a deal with the Warriors for 2027 - a multi-year deal which will no doubt represent a contract monetary upgrade - is all but done and will see him cross the Tasman next year.

It comes at an intriguing time for the Warriors, who have too many outside backs this year, but could be reduced in numbers this year, given both Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are off-contract at the end of the year with no guarantee either will play on in the NRL or remain with the club.

Tuivasa-Sheck is now 32 years of age (33 by the time 2027 starts) and did openly ponder a move to R360 before it fell over last year, while Watene-Zelezniak is 30 (31 by the time 2027 starts) and has a mutual option in his deal which will need to be taken up by the Warriors for him to remain in Auckland.

Fullback, or potentially centre, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is signed until at least the end of next year, while other backline options Alofiana Khan-Pereiera, who joined from the Gold Coast Titans during the off-season), centre Ali Leiataua, versatile former Rabbitoh Haizyn Mellars, Adam Pompey and Taine Tuaupiki are all contracted beyond the end of this season.