The Melbourne Storm are set to lose winger Will Warbrick to the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the season in a fresh blow.

Just a week after it was confirmed Zac Lomax would not be joining the club to bolster their outside backs, Warbrick is understood to be on the brink of signing a multi-year deal with the Warriors from the start of 2027, per News Corp.

The barnstorming winger missed much of 2025 with concussion related problems, but has played strongly on either side of that.

His powerful running game and finishing ability made him an easy selection for Craig Bellamy on a weekly basis, and that will likely remain the case throughout 2026.

The Storm losing him comes with the club also at risk of losing Xavier Coates at the end of 2027. His re-signing last year only being to the end of next season means all signs are pointing to him joining the PNG Chiefs.

Melbourne, who also lost fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen to a surprise retirement at the end of 2025, will be armed with a mass war chest to raid the open market should they also lose Warbrick, but could also look internally to the likes of Moses Leo and Hugo Peel to become permanent members of their back five.

The move for the Warriors makes a mountain of sense.

Both Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are off-contract at the end of 2026, although the later has a mutual option in his deal.

Neither is a guarantee of playing for the Warriors in 2027.

While the club did pick up Alofiana Khan-Pereira from the Gold Coast Titans this season, there are ongoing concerns around the fitness of Rocco Berry, and the jury is still out on youngster Ali Leiataua as they look to figure their long-term back five out.

Warbrick, who played rugby sevens for New Zealand before making the switch to the NRL, would also return home with the move.