South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half Brandon Smith's questioning by police on the Gold Coast last weekend was about a person known to him.

Smith, who switched clubs from the Sydney Roosters to the Rabbitohs in the middle of this season after a release by the former, was detained by police at the Gold Coast Airport on the weekend as South Sydney flew in for a game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The win, which should help the Rabbitohs stay clear of the wooden spoon, came on the back of Smith being questioned, although answers were impossible to find out of the club or head coach Wayne Bennett, who couldn't be drawn for comment on the issue.

It has now been revealed by Nine Newspapers that Smith was questioned in relation to a person known to him concerning a Queensland investigation into drug supply in the state.

There is no suggestion that Smith was accused of wrongdoing about the matter, and he was released without charge or incident to link back up with his team in what was his return from injury in his 150th NRL game.

It was reported that the conversation with the police lasted a 'considerable' amount of time.

"Queensland Police had cause to speak to a 29-year-old male at Coolangatta Airport," a statement from Queensland Police read.

"The male was later released without charge. Police have no further information to provide."

The NRL have also confirmed to News Corp that there is no reason for the integrity unit to take action against Smith or the Rabbitohs.

"The NRL has no information relating to a potential breach of the NRL Rules by the player," an NRL spokesperson said.

Smith has been named to play this weekend against the Parramatta Eels.