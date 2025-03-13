Fijian winger Mikaele Ravalawa has reportedly passed his medical at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but his move to Maroubra will not see him leave the St George Illawarra Dragons for good.

The winger, who is out of favour at the Dragons, has been linked with a move to the Rabbitohs in recent days.

South Sydney are short on outside backs as it is, but that problem has been exacerbated in recent times with Tyrone Munro, who has broken his collarbone, joining the injury ward for the next eight weeks.

That has left the Rabbitohs calling Fletcher Myers into the side for this weekend's clash with the Dragons, and handing a debut to Bayleigh Bentley-Hape.

Wayne Bennett's move to sign Ravalawa however is not a permanent one, with News Corp reporting he will join the club next week - following the game against the Dragons - before returning to the Red V at the end of the year.

The one-year loan agreement is the same as the one currently in force for Jayden Sullivan, who has been signed by the Rabbitohs but will return to the Wests Tigers for 2026 to see out the remainder of his contract.

Both players aren't wanted by their current clubs, and would be free to go if they can land longer term deals elsewhere.

Ravalawa was linked to a move to the English Super League during the off-season, but it didn't materialise.

The move for Ravalawa to depart the club also opens the door for the Dragons to sign David Klemmer from the Wests Tigers, with the club needing to open a roster spot to make the move happen.

Coach Shane Flanagan has been open regarding his desire to bring in extra middle third forwards, particularly with the likely departure of Francis Molo who has been linked with a move to the Sydney Roosters, but regardless has likely played his last game in red and white following a release request being submitted prior to the start of the pre-season challenge.