The NRL season enters its final month with Round 24 this weekend, and concussions have created carnage at the team selection table.
Seven players across the NRL have had to be replaced with concussion, while the Brisbane Broncos had even bigger issues to worry about, needing two new halves.
The Newcastle Knights have a debutant, while suspensions and other injuries have thrown up the usual headaches for coaches around the NRL.
» See every Round 24 NRL team list in full
» The run home: Four weeks to go - every match, full ladder prediction
Here is every change for Round 24, rapid fire style.
2025-08-14T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-08-14T09:50:00Z
MEL
Penrith Panthers
- The Penrith Panthers are unchanged.
- Isaah Yeo is still missing with a shoulder problem, while Paul Alamoti is the 18th man.
- Despite signing with the Wests Tigers for next year, Mavrik Geyer is in the extended squad.
Melbourne Storm
- Ryan Papenhuyzen is out with a concussion. Nick Meaney moves to fullback and Marion Seve plays in the centres.
- That also means Jack Howarth is still out.
- The rest of the side is unchanged. Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Lazarus Vaalepu will have to push for spots from the reserves, while Bronson Garlick is the 18th man.
2025-08-15T08:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-08-15T08:00:00Z
STI
New Zealand Warriors
- Tanah Boyd has been recalled to replace Te Maire Martin, who is out concussed.
- Wayde Egan is also back at hooker, throwing fears of a long-term absence out the back window.
- Freddy Lussick drops back to 18th man, with Samuel Healey remaining on the bench.
- Kurt Capewell is out with a concussion. Leka Halasima starts on the edge, and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava joins the bench.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Moses Suli is out, so Mat Feagai returns from a groin injury in his place.
- Jacob Halangahu and Blake Lawrie drop off the bench, with Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Michael Molo recalled.
- Both Christian Tuipulotu and Nathan Lawson are in the reserves list as they chase returns from injury, while Ben Murdoch-Masila is the 18th man for the trip across the Tasman.
2025-08-15T10:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-08-15T10:00:00Z
CAN
Sydney Roosters
- In what is a crunch game for the Sydney Roosters, there are minimal changes.
- Siua Wong is out concussed. Egan Butcher starts in his place, with Blake Steep joining the bench.
- Naufahu Whyte goes from lock to prop, Victor Radley from the bench to lock, and Spencer Leniu from prop to the bench.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- The Bulldogs are unchanged.
- Connor Tracey is a chance of playing - he has been named in the reserves. Original estimates from director of football Phil Gould had him as a 'maybe' for the start of the finals.
2025-08-16T05:00:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
2025-08-16T05:00:00Z
GLD
Cronulla Sharks
- Jesse Ramien's season is over, so Mawene Hiroti comes into the centres. Chris Vea'ila is in the reserves.
- Briton Nikora is out suspended. He is replaced by Billy Burns.
- Burns starting, as well as Hohepa Puru being axed to the reserves, means Jesse Colquhoun and Daniel Atkinson join the bench.
Gold Coast Titans
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is back early from injury, while Phillip Sami and Moeaki Fotuaika also return.
- The trio start at lock, centre and prop respectively.
- Sami takes the spot of Brian Kelly, who is out concussed. Tony Francis also takes the spot of Alofiana Khan-Pereira, whose exit from the Tians seems more and more likely by the week.
- Fa'asuamaleaui and Fotuaika returning will see Klese Haas and Reagan Campbell-Gillard slide back to the bench.
- Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Tukimihia Simpkins are the two players out.
2025-08-16T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-08-16T07:30:00Z
DOL
Brisbane Broncos
- Ben Hunt (halfback) and Billy Walters (five-eighth) form the new halves combination at the Broncos with Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam out. It means there is no space for Jock Madden, and no potential debut for Coby Black, who isn't even in the 22-man squad.
- Hunt's shuffle to the seven means Cory Paix takes over at dummy half, with Tyson Smoothy added to the bench.
- Selwyn Cobbo's absence on the wing sees Josiah Karapani recalled ahead of Jesse Arthars, who still can't get a run.
The Dolphins
- Francis Molo is out suspended. Mark Nicholls will start at prop.
- Kenneath Bromwich is added to the bench.
- No other changes for the Dolphins.
2025-08-16T09:35:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SOU
2025-08-16T09:35:00Z
PAR
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Cody Walker could be chasing a return - he has been named in the reserves.
- The only change for the Rabbitohs is Shaquai Mitchell replacing Lachlan Hubner, who is out concussed. That is a straight swap on the bench after Hubner was a last-minute demotion from the starting side last week.
Parramatta Eels
- No changes for the Eels. Dylan Brown remains at centre, and Bailey Simonsson is out of the 22-man squad.
- Despite the late game blow up, Tallyn Da Silva holds his spot on the bench, while Isaiah Iongi is a chance to return, named in jersey 21.
2025-08-17T04:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
WST
2025-08-17T04:00:00Z
MAN
Wests Tigers
- Starford To'a is back for the Tigers, taking the spot of Brent Naden.
- Alex Seyfarth is out suspended. Alex Twal moves to the edge, Fonua Pole starts at prop, and Charlie Murray joins the bench.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Jake Trbojevic is out concussed. Jazz Tevaga is promoted to the starting side at lock.
- Ben Trbojevic returns to the second row after his own concussion, with Michael Chee Kam out.
- Lehi Hopoate is back, named on the wing. Tom Trbojevic stays at fullback, Reuben Garrick shuffles into the centres, and Tommy Talau drops back to the bench.
- That pushes Aaron Schoupp back to the 18th man, while Caleb Navale is the fresh face on the bench, effectively replacing Jake Trbojevic.
2025-08-17T06:05:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-08-17T06:05:00Z
NEW
North Queensland Cowboys
- Coen Hess is finished for the season, suspended. Jordan McLean comes straight back into the side to take his spot.
- A new-look bench for the Cowboys. Karl Lawton, Thomas Mikaele and Harrison Edwards are all back to replace Emarly Bitungane, Nicholas Lenaz and Kaiden Lahrs.
Newcastle Knights
- Connor Votano will make his NRL debut at fullback. Dane Gagai moves to the centres and Fletcher Hunt drops out.
- Tyson Frizell is promoted from the bench to lock with Phoenix Crossland out concussed.
- Brodie Jones takes one of the vacant spots on the bench, while Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana being axed creates another, which is taken by Matthew Arthur.