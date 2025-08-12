The NRL season enters its final month with Round 24 this weekend, and concussions have created carnage at the team selection table.

Seven players across the NRL have had to be replaced with concussion, while the Brisbane Broncos had even bigger issues to worry about, needing two new halves.

The Newcastle Knights have a debutant, while suspensions and other injuries have thrown up the usual headaches for coaches around the NRL.

Here is every change for Round 24, rapid fire style.

Penrith Panthers

Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sydney Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • The Bulldogs are unchanged.
  • Connor Tracey is a chance of playing - he has been named in the reserves. Original estimates from director of football Phil Gould had him as a 'maybe' for the start of the finals.
Cronulla Sharks

Gold Coast Titans

Brisbane Broncos

The Dolphins

South Sydney Rabbitohs

  • Cody Walker could be chasing a return - he has been named in the reserves.
  • The only change for the Rabbitohs is Shaquai Mitchell replacing Lachlan Hubner, who is out concussed. That is a straight swap on the bench after Hubner was a last-minute demotion from the starting side last week.

Parramatta Eels

Wests Tigers

Manly Sea Eagles

North Queensland Cowboys

Newcastle Knights

