The young superstar who took social media by storm, Reece Walsh, is the poster boy for the NRL.

Since signing with the Brisbane Broncos in 2023 from the New Zealand Warriors, Walsh has been solidified as an out-and-out rugby league savvant, nabbing the Queensland Maroons jersey and cementing himself as the star of the future at Red Hill.

While the Broncos have secured the services of plenty of elite talent in the last decade, including Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt, and Darius Boyd, none is more fruitful than locking in Walsh.

At just 22 years of age, Walsh has elevated the Broncos to premiership contention.

His elite ball-playing, mesmerising speed, and silky attack have moulded the Broncos' playstyle. Walsh looks set to be a Bronco for life, ensuring Brisbane's relevance for the next decade.