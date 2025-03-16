Every once in a while, a rugby league club makes a signing that shifts the balance of the entire NRL. Whether that leads to a premiership, a Dally M medal, or simply an inch closer to the finals, an elite talent can alter the fabric of an NRL franchise.
While not every club has had a premiership-winning acquisition in the last decade, here are the best signings of the last decade for every team.
1. Brisbane Broncos: Reece Walsh
The young superstar who took social media by storm, Reece Walsh, is the poster boy for the NRL.
Since signing with the Brisbane Broncos in 2023 from the New Zealand Warriors, Walsh has been solidified as an out-and-out rugby league savvant, nabbing the Queensland Maroons jersey and cementing himself as the star of the future at Red Hill.
While the Broncos have secured the services of plenty of elite talent in the last decade, including Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt, and Darius Boyd, none is more fruitful than locking in Walsh.
At just 22 years of age, Walsh has elevated the Broncos to premiership contention.
His elite ball-playing, mesmerising speed, and silky attack have moulded the Broncos' playstyle. Walsh looks set to be a Bronco for life, ensuring Brisbane's relevance for the next decade.
Every one of those is a plausible contender.
Personally, I would have picked Wayne Bennett as the Dolphins’ greatest signing, but I expect you’re excluding coaches :=)
The only one I actually disagree with is Reece Walsh. I believe Payne Haas is more influential. Just my opinion, and you know what they say: “opinions are like a**holes – everybody has got one, and some are more smelly than others”.
Apologies to ZeroTacklers if I just stank out the room !