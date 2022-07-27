While seven Manly Sea Eagles players have made themselves unavailable for selection this round due to their pride jersey, at least two St. George Illawarra Dragons players have confirmed that they would don the strip if asked to.

Former Maroons Andrew McCullough and Jaydn Su'A have revealed that the pair would both wear a pride jersey, and they aren't the only players who have spoken out in favour of the rainbow-coloured strip.

South Sydney prop Thomas Burgess commented 'let's do the Souths jersey in rainbow colours' on the Sea Eagles Instagram page, the team's social media profile also announcing that the club had sold out of the jerseys following the backlash.

McCullough was cheeky in his response when queried about the jersey, use the chance to have a small nudge at the seven Sea Eagles jersey.

“It wouldn’t bother me. I drink beer on the weekend so wearing a jersey like that won’t bother me,” McCullough told the Illawarra Mercury.

“You are going to be without seven players at this time of the year. In hindsight maybe they could have been asked beforehand.

“But it is a hard one, not being there it is hard to comment.”

Su'A was respective of the Manly player's views, though he won't be following in their footsteps.

“We don’t have that drama here, we don’t have a pride jersey but everyone has different perspectives and opinions,” Su’A said.

“I can’t really comment with what they are doing. It is probably a tough situation, they are around that 20 point mark as well."

The Roosters, Sea Eagles, Dragons and Raiders all sit level on competition points in equal 8th spot, Su'A aware how detrimental losing that many players for a must-win game is at this pointy end of the season.

“To miss seven quality players, you know it hurts. But at the end of the day it is their choice, their belief.

“I’m here to play footy, I’d wear the jersey if that is what the club needed me to do.”

The duo will line-up for the Red V this weekend as they face-off with the high-flying Cowboys in a match the Dragons simply must win if they are to jump Manly and push for a finals series appearance.