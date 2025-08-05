The Canberra Raiders are reportedly set to put an official offer on the table for veteran prop Josh Papalii.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, the recalled Queensland State of Origin representative had previously been resigned to leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

Papalii was originally rumoured to be leaving the NRL altogether, but stated in State of Origin camp ahead of Game 3 that he would be open to the idea of playing on in the NRL.

It was then reported that the Newcastle Knights were weighing up an offer, before Papalii's management approached the Raiders to ascertain if there was any appetite for a new deal.

The Raiders, despite having a host of young forwards they are looking to prioritise behind a forward pack that would be led by Joseph Tapine, Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies, are now poised to re-sign Papalii, per a Sydney Morning Herald report.

The report suggests the prop will re-sign for a single year instead of heading to St Helens, with the 33-year-old's form this year as part of a Raiders side sitting at the top of the table weighing heavily into the decision by Ricky Stuart and his recruitment staff.

Don Furner, the club's CEO, confirmed they were weighing up the potential of re-signing the prop.

“We're considering re-signing Josh for another season," Furner told the publication.

“We were thinking he would go to England to finish his career, but he's keen to continue in the NRL, and it wouldn't have seemed right to see him playing against us.”

The move to re-sign Papalii has seemingly seen the club already inform Trey Mooney that he is free to leave at the end of the year.

The young prop has been linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights, while Zero Tackle have also been told a return to his junior club at the Parramatta Eels is on the cards.