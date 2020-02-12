Raiders star Jack Wighton has penned a new deal with the club that will see him remain with Canberra until the end of the 2024 season.

The playmaker was key to his sides Grand Final push in 2019, where he won the Clive Churchill medal in his sides controversial defeat to the Roosters.

Wighton’s switch to five-eighth saw him take his game to a higher level, reaching representative honours with both the NSW Blues and Australia.

After their dramatic Grand Final loss, Wighton said re-signing with the Raiders was based on both short and long term success as he hopes his side can go one step further.

“I want to win a competition with the Raiders,” Wighton told the club website.

“I know we have the squad to do it and if we can stay together and continue what we’ve built we’ll be able to achieve our goal.”

Wighton added how well the Raiders have treated him since joining in 2012.

“I love the club. They’ve always been there for me and I want to repay them by staying and playing the best footy I can to be successful,” he said.

Canberra CEO Don Furner said Wighton’s decision to re-sign with the club had been a priority for some time as the club looks to achieve great heights in the coming years.

“Jack has been with the club since he was a junior and this deal will see him become a 10-year player at first grade level, which in this era is a significant achievement,” Furner said.

“It’s also worth noting that during the negotiations Jack’s decision to re-sign was based mainly on future success, which shows the belief he has in the club moving forward.

“Jack could have earnt more money by signing with another club but sacrificed that against what we have here in Canberra. He took much less money to stay and that says a lot about Jack and his stability here.”