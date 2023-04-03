The Canberra Raiders have announced their first official signings for the 2023 NRLW season with a former Dally M medalist headlining the list.

Jillaroos duo Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara will join Monalisa Soliola at the club for the season that will begin in July.

Entering the squad from the Parramatta Eels, Taufa won the Dally M medal in 2017 and has won two back-to-back World Cup's in 2017 and 2021.

The forward will bring a load of experience to the side and is more than certain to feature in their leadership group. Having played all five NRLW seasons, she will be able to mentor the younger players in the squad.

"It's really exciting to be here, it's so surreal. To be a part of the first ever NRLW team for the Raiders it's an honour in itself to be chosen to be a part of the club and part of the team," Taufa said via the Canberra Raiders website.

"It's just really exciting to be a part of a club that really gets behind their women's program and every program they are associated with."

"To have an inaugural team that creates many opportunities and pathways for every young female player is pretty exciting to be a part of."

“I'm hoping we can leave a legacy where every Canberra girl that wants to play for this club and do this region proud and I'm really excited to take the field and be part of a team that's ready to represent the state and the community."

Fellow Jillaroos teammate Zahara Temara has also joined the Raiders. Coming from the Sydney Roosters, Temara has been a regular feature in representative football and played all five NRLW seasons.

Taking one of the playmaking roles, the 25-year-old will be one of the key players to the success of the Raiders.

"I know the Raiders are a proud club and a family club and I'm excited to be a part of that," Temara said.

Whilst the Raiders have brought in two representative players, they have also signed Monalia Soliola, a first cousin of former NRL player Sia Soliola.

The 18-year-old is coming off the back of her first NRLW season with the Dragons and representing New South Wales in the U19s State of Origin.

"As of right now it feels so unreal with the move and the whole situation," Soliola said.

"Playing the previous year in the NRLW's second season, the desire of wanting to play out of my comfort zone yet feeling welcomed and challenged by a club is exactly what I feel from the Canberra Raiders."

"I'm more than excited to get down there and hit the ground running."