The Canberra Raiders have scored a major off-season coup this week, bringing in one of the best utilities in the NRL.

The club confirmed on Tuesday the signing of versatile back Daine Laurie on a three-year deal, commencing from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

Laurie will join the Raiders until the end of 2028, adding valuable experience and depth to the squad after 76 first-grade appearances across stints with the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers.

Capable of playing across the backline, Laurie's signing bolsters Canberra's options in the outside backs as the club continues its rebuild under coach Ricky Stuart.

“I'm really excited to rip in and connect with the boys in pre-season,” Laurie said.

“I'm looking forward to making new friendships, and it's been great to receive some security for me and my family.”

The North Coast product said he's ready for the new challenge after spending a decade in Sydney.

“I've been in Sydney for about 10 years since moving down as a 17-year-old. It's going to be different, but I'm up for the challenge and I think it'll be a great opportunity," he said.

Raiders Senior Recruitment Officer Dave Warwick said Laurie's experience and versatility make him an ideal addition to the club's roster.

“We're excited to have Daine join the club long-term… He's a player with valuable NRL experience who provides depth across several positions,” Warwick said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing him link up with the squad ahead of pre-season.”