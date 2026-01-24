The Canberra Raiders' newest high flyer, Sione Finau, is hoping to take a major leap in 2026 as he looks to cement his place in first grade.

While he's faced with an uphill battle as he prepares to fight his way into a stacked Raiders backline, Finau believes he's more likely to earn it now than he was at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Having swapped his red and white jumper for a green one over the offseason, Finau has revealed the real reason why he departed the Dragons in an exclusive chat with Zero Tackle.

“I was at that point, when I was at the Dragons, I felt like I needed some change,” Finau admitted.

“I felt like I needed more game time.”

He said that when the chance to join the Raiders came to light, he was eager to explore it.

“When the opportunity opened up there [at the Raiders], I thought I might get more game time,” he said.

The Raiders finished first in 2025 in an epic display of resilience and teamwork, which was also a major contributor in Finau's decision to join the club.

“The way they were going last year definitely did influence my decision [to join the Raiders],” he added.

He also addressed rumours at the time that the deal could have fallen through after talks of negotiations were leaked to the media.

When asked if he was ever concerned the move would fall apart as a result, he was confident in his response.

“I wasn't actually too worried [about the deal falling through],” he recalled.

“I wasn't really worried because I felt the Raiders' interest in me was already there, and I felt that what I could do on the field could prove to [Ricky Stuart that he had a reason to be] keen on me.”

While hopes of success and game time both contributed to his move to the nation's capital, his friendship with Savelio Tamale played a huge role in his decision.

“When Sav moved over, I thought he made the best decision,” he said of his best friend, Tamale.

“The year that he had did really impact me, to see him succeed, I want to be a part of that journey.

“Hopefully I follow through and can play with my best friend.”

Finau's excitement to be joining the Raiders cannot be understated, with the former Dragon confident he's made the best decision of his career thus far.