Raiders recruit Daine Laurie could face serious disciplinary action after the NRL recently learned he was charged with drug possession on Mad Monday last year.

Laurie was caught by police with a bag containing 0.37g of cocaine while in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 11:10 am on September 29.

The incident occurred the morning after the Penrith Panthers' season-ending 16-14 loss to the Broncos in the preliminary finals, where Laurie was listed as an 18th man.

He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and set to appear in court on November 10, but police dropped the charges on the day, meaning his scheduled appearance at Penrith Local Court was no longer required, and the matter was ultimately dismissed.

However, it can now be revealed by The Daily Telegraph that the NRL was never aware of the incident.

The NRL integrity unit is now investigating whether they should've been notified.

An NRL spokesman said the league was “working with the Panthers on the matter.”

A Penrith spokesman added the club would not comment further, other than to confirm, “We have been in discussions over the past few days with the NRL.”

Laurie's solicitor, Pat Duffy, explained that recent legislation introduced by Premier Chris Minns meant Laurie could have been issued a $400 on-the-spot fine rather than being charged.

“I was instructed immediately and raised with the police that Mr Laurie should not have been charged,” Mr Duffy said.

“Police agreed to withdraw the charge. A Criminal Infringement Notice (CIN) was then issued.

“It (the charge) was withdrawn at the first instance, at the request of the police, and no adverse finding of wrongdoing was made against Mr Laurie by the court.”

NSW Police confirmed the charge had been withdrawn and the fine issued “following representations made by the man's legal representative.”

Only a day after Laurie's court hearing was dismissed, the Canberra Raiders officially announced his signing, despite reports he was set to join them in late September.

Although never formally charged, Valentine Holmes was banned for one match by the NRL in 2023 after posting a social media video showing him holding a bag of white powder in his mouth.

Laurie is set to make his debut for the Raiders this Saturday against Manly, after signing on a three-year-deal with last year's minor premiers in hopes of more first-grade opportunities.

However, his availability has now been questioned, as past incidents of a similar nature have previously led to player suspensions.

The Canberra Raiders have not commented on the situation.