The Canberra Raiders have confirmed forward Corey Harawira-Naera is back "smiling and healthy" after suffering a seizure during last Saturday's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Coach Ricky Stuart, talking to the media after the team's captain's run on Thursday ahead of Friday evening's clash against the Wests Tigers, revealed he had spoken with the forward on Wednesday, and was happy to see him back to health.

While the Raiders aren't concerned about getting him back into rugby league at this stage, coach Stuart revealed that he could get back into some light training from next week.

"I had a good catch up with Corey yesterday. Had a deep conversation with him about the situation last week, how it happened. It was just good to see him back smiling and healthy to be quite honest," the coach told reporters.

"I'm not really concerned about him getting back to footy. I spoke to him yesterday about when he can get back into a little bit of physical activity and it's probably next week that he can do a little bit of light training, just to get back into normal routine.

"It's good to have him healthy, that's the first part of it. As I say, the football will come, but we just need Corey back to Corey. Happy and healthy. It was a scary incident and we are lucky that he is back on his feet and healthy again.

"It'll take him a little bit of time to recover and we will give him as much time as is needed. Our future is in the hands of our medical people."

The incident saw Harawira-Naera collapse on the ground, with medical staff rushing to his side where treatment was administered.

It's not known how the seizure was triggered, although medical staff at the club are believed to be still going through the game and studying each run or tackle from the forward in an attempt to ascertain what happened.