Raiders prop Royce Hunt has signed a one-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks, thus completing their roster for the 2020 season.

Hunt has been training with the Sharks since November as the 24-year old gets another opportunity under John Morris.

He made his debut for the Raiders in 2017 but only notched one first-grade game.

“He reminds me a bit of Braden Uele in that he runs hard, breaks tackles and has an ability to promote the football,” Morris told sharks.com.au.

“Royce was in the Raiders top 30 and is a player who we watched closely throughout the year at Mounties.

“He had to show us something to earn a contract and with his hard work during the summer and after solid performances in both PNG and against Manly, he did just that.”

Hunt joins Mawene Hiroti as a top 30 contracted player and Siosifa Talakai, who signed a development contract.