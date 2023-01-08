The 2023 NRL season might be less than two months away, but the Canberra Raiders have officially confirmed one of the competition's worst-kept secrets, with Danny Levi signing on a two-year deal.

The hooker, who has previously spent time at the Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos before heading to the English Super League for a season with the Huddersfield Giants in 2022, will return to the NRL with the green machine in 2023.

His contract will keep him at the club as part of the side's Top 30 until at least the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Raiders CEO Don Furner said Levi's signing was an important one.

“We're really pleased to secure Danny Levi for the next two seasons, with his experience and skill at hooker providing us with another quality player in that position in the NRL squad," Furner said in a club statement.

He joins the club in an intriguing situation following the departure of Josh Hodgson to the Parramatta Eels this off-season.

It means Tom Starling will become the number one dummy half, although it was a role he filled last year without a great deal of success, often splitting the game with another departed player in Adam Elliott, who has now joined the Newcastle Knights.

The other option currently in the nation's capital is young gun Adrian Trevilyan, who will look to work his way into the first-grade system this season.

Levi is Canberra's second signing for the new season, joining Pasami Saulo from the Newcastle Knights, with the Raiders to start their season with a tough road trip to play the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.