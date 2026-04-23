The St George Illawarra Dragons have been dealt a further blow with another star declining an offer to join the Red V.\n\nAs reported by the Daily Telegraph, Jake Averillo has knocked back an offer from the Dragons to extend his time at the Dolphins.\n\nAverillo, who was without a contract for 2027, met with club officials in Wollongong before the season, however, will remain in Redcliffe beyond this year.\n\nHe joins his teammates Trai Fuller and Selwyn Cobbo as players who have declined a contract tabled by the Dragons, who are desperately looking to add attacking spark to their backline. \n\nFuller was offered a short-term contract at the Dragons for an immediate release, however, opted to stay put at the Dolphins despite only playing nine minutes for the club this year. \n\nAfter falling out of favour at the Brisbane Broncos, Cobbo was presented a mega-deal to make the move to the Red V for five years, valued at a reported $4.3 million.\n\nAlthough the six-time Origin representative has decided to stay put in Queensland, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins instead. \n\nIt is a huge win for the Dolphins to lock down Averillo, who boasts plenty of speed and skill for the Redcliffe outfit, establishing himself as a strike centre who can fill all back-line positions.\n\nWith Cobbo confirmed to have signed a new deal on Tuesday, and Averillo agreeing to terms for an extension, there are positive signs coming out of Redcliffe under coach Kristian Woolf.\n\nAlthough the Dragons have missed out on the Dolphins trio, reports are surfacing from Nine that Scott Drinkwater has agreed to terms with the side on a three-year deal. \n\nAfter parting ways with Shane Flanagan earlier this week, the Dragons are building into a new era and have landed their succession plan to Clint Gutherson in the fullback role.\n\nWith Dean Young taking over the role as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like players are happy to buy into the future of the club in Wollongong.