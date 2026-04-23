The Parramatta Eels have extended rising outside back Araz Nanva for an extra year, which will also see him elevated to the club's Top 30 squad for the 2027 season.

The Parramatta junior made his NRL debut in Round 6 this year, and also featured in their Round 7 win against the Bulldogs at centre.

An Eels junior, Nanva's extension comes on the back of a strong pre-season and his NRL debut last week.

Parramatta Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill spoke on his extension.

“Araz has worked hard during the pre-season with his attitude and performance and bought into the Club culture," he shared with the media.

“To make his debut in Round 6 was a well-deserved reward, and we're excited to see how he continues to develop. He's a talented outside back who understands what it means to represent this club, and we're pleased to have him locked in for 2027 as part of our Top 30.”

In his first two NRL games, Nanva has made five tackle breaks and averaged 110 running metres per game.

He has been named on the reserves bench for this weekend's clash against Manly, with Sean Russell coming back into the starting lineup.