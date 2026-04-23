The New South Wales Rugby League board has named their assistant coach to join Laurie Daley's staff for this year's State of Origin series.\n\nFormer Blues skipper Boyd Cordner has been appointed to help bring the shield back to Sydney after Dean Young stepped down to accept the role of interim head for the St George Illawarra Dragons. \n\nCordner acted as a 'blue shirt' trainer in 2024 and 2025, but will have increased responsibility in Daley's ranks for this year.\n\nThe former Roosters legend made 16 appearances in the sky blue, and was captain of the back-to-back series wins in 2018 and 2019.\n\nCordner said he was grateful for the opportunity and is ready to take on the enormous task.\n\n“It is such a great honour and I am so excited about the opportunity to step into the role," Cordner said.\n\n“I will put everything I've got into it. I have been in and around it learning off the coaches and I've been a player in this arena so I understand what it takes.”\n\nDaley had this to say about Cordner's appointment as his right-hand man.\n\n“Boyd has been a highly valuable member of the coaching staff the past couple of years and the players have a lot of respect for him.\n\n“He has been forging his reputation as a coach in his own right and I am confident he will do a great job.”\n\nThe first State of Origin fixture will kick off in Sydney on May 27.