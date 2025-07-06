Canberra Raiders fullback Kaeo Weekes and St George Illawarra Dragons prop David Klemmer have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences during Saturday night's matches.

Klemmer was sin-binned for a high shot on Canberra prop Joseph Tapine in the closing stages of the Dragons' loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Despite being sin-binned, he wasn't placed on report. The MRC has now corrected that mistake, sanctioning Klemmer with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

It's the first offence on his rolling 12-month record, so he will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Weekes was the other player charged for a crusher tackle on Blake Lawrie. He will pay $1500 with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he fights and loses, with the crusher tackle bringing tougher penalties than a careless high tackle.

The other two players placed on report during Saturday's games were Dragons centre Moses Suli, and North Queensland Cowboys second-rower Coen Hess during his club's loss to the Melbourne Storm in Townsville.

Suli was placed on report for a hip drop on Tapine during the game, while Hess was placed on report for a dangerous tackle.

Neither have been charged, and have no case to answer.

For Weekes and Klemmer, they will need to determine their pleas by midday (AEST) on Monday, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday night.