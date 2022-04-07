The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they will continue to play a game per year in Wagga Wagga during the 2023 NRL season.

The partnership between the Raiders and the regional city of Wagga Wagga - located in New South Wales' Riverina region - was due to expire at the end of this season, however, the club have confirmed a one-year extension has been added.

The announcement comes ahead of this Saturday's clash in the city with the Melbourne Storm, who are undoubtedly the ideal opponent for the region given their relative distance to Wagga Wagga against every other NRL club.

The partnership between the Raiders and Wagga Wagga launched in 2019, with the Raiders winning their first clash at the venue in front of 10,079 fans against the Penrith Panthers 30 points to 12.

The 2020 version was scrapped due to COVID, before 6,642 fans turned out in 2021 to witness the Raiders fall to the Newcastle Knights by 24 points to 16.

Raiders CEO Don Furner said it was exciting to have another year locked in for Wagga Wagga.

“We’re really excited to announce we’ll be coming back to Wagga Wagga for a fourth time in 2023,” Furner said.

“We pride ourselves as the NRL’s regional club and we can’t wait to come back to Wagga Wagga again next year and continue what has been a great relationship.

“The Raiders have a wonderful connection with our regional areas and Wagga Wagga has become a central part of this connection.”

It's not the only regional game the Raiders will play this year, with the club to play the South Sydney Rabbitohs in an away clash at Apex Oval in Dubbo during Round 11.

The clash with the Storm on Saturday will see Canberra attempt to turn around a two-game losing streak, while the Storm will be out to back up their 44-0 demolition job of the Canterbury Bulldogs last week.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm (AEDT).