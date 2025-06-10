The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they expect winger Savelio Tamale to be out for up to three months after suffering a knee injury over the weekend.

Tamale had his leg bent awkwardly in a tackle during the 15th minute of Sunday afternoon's win at home over the South Sydney Rabbitohs and was unable to take any further part in the game.

While a hands on test quickly ruled out any chance of the dreaded ACL injury, there were fears of a serious ankle, leg or knee injury given the pain Tamale was in, and the way his leg bent under a three-man tackle.

It has now been revealed by the club that Tamale has suffered a dislocated kneecap, and is expected to miss a period of between at least 10 and 12 weeks.

The actual return timeline will become clearer once the star winger, who has been a breakout force for the Raiders this year, consults a specialist this week.

His return timeline as it stands could have him back on deck in time for the NRL finals, which the Raiders are expected to make given they currently sit at the top of the NRL ladder and still have all three byes to come this season.

Tamale will be tough to replace for Ricky Stuart's side though, with the club already without Albert Hopoate who is missing the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Jed Stuart is the most likely replacement for Tamale, having sat in the 22-man squad in recent weeks, while Michael Asomua is another option on the back of solid form in the NSW Cup.

The Raiders have a bye - their first of the season - this coming weekend, and so Tamale's replacement won't be officially known until next Tuesday afternoon.