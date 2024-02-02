The Canberra Raiders have confirmed their new leadership structure for 2024 following the retirement of Jarrod Croker.

After co-captaining the team during his final year, Croker leaves the overall leadership of the green machine to Elliott Whitehead, who takes over as stand-alone captain.

Whitehead's leadership will be backed up by Jamal Fogarty, with the experienced halfback named vice-captain.

Fogarty's appointment to the leadership team seems to suggest he will be the next captain of the club, having signed a contract extension to remain in the nation's capital late last year.

Whitehead is entering the final year of his playing career, with the English second-rower likely to take on a non-playing role with the club at the end of the year.

The club said in a statement that Fogarty's promotion to vice-captain had plenty to do with him playing in a key position - halfback - in the side.

"Obviously, I'm super honoured to be in this position. But I also have to understand that my role doesn't really change. I've still got to be the main talker within the team and if I can knuckle down and keep doing my part then we can have a better season," Fogarty said in the statement.

Fogarty has been with the Raiders since 2022, playing 39 matches for the outfit after missing much of his first year at the club due to injury.

Whitehead, on the other hand, said he and coach Ricky Stuart agreed with the decision to promote Fogarty.

"It's something Ricky and I spoke about, and we both thought Jamal was the right person to step up and take that role. Being the halfback, he has to have the voice on the field as well. I'm looking forward to leading the team with him," Whitehead said.

"He's a big presence around the place at the moment and he's got a big voice. So, giving him that role to help me lead the team around is going to be helpful for us."

