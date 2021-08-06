Curtis Scott, already left out of the NRL bubble and previously suspended by the NRL, has now been charged with assault by the ACT police.

It's understood police charged Scott today over the May 30 incident at the Civic Nightclub with "assault occasioning actual bodily harm," according to a report in The Canberra Times.

It's been reported by the publication the other man involved in the incident suffered a broken nose and has served Scott with legal documents intending to sue.

ACT Police confirmed they had charged Scott on Friday.

The NRL previously suspended Scott for three matches and fined him $15,000 for bringing the game into disrepute.

The NRL's statement, released on July 13, read:

"The NRL has issued Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott with a breach notice alleging he brought the game into disrepute during an incident at a venue in Canberra on May 30.

"The breach notice proposes Scott be suspended for three matches and fined $15,000.

"Scott has been stood down by the Raiders club since Round 14 and that time served will count towards his NRL suspension."

The 23-year-old has not played since his suspension ended however, with the NRL shifting to Queensland and the Raiders not including him in their 30-player group for the bubble.

With the August deadline now passing and the Wests Tigers formally bowing out of making him an offer after much speculation, the chances of Scott playing again this season appear bleak.

Scott is due to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on August 30.

The Raiders are yet to make comment.