Canberra Raiders' centre Curtis Scott has been hit with a breach notice on Tuesday evening by the NRL.

It was only confirmed yesterday by the club that Scott wouldn't be part of their squad heading into the Queensland bubble when they depart tomorrow, with the NRL integrity unit still investigating an incident at a Canberra venue on May 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott has today been served a breach notice by the NRL. A statement from the competition said Scott would be suspended for three matches and fined $15,000 for the incident for allegedly bringing the game into disrepute.

"The NRL has issued Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott with a breach notice alleging he brought the game into disrepute during an incident at a venue in Canberra on May 30," the statement read.

"The breach notice proposes Scott be suspended for three matches and fined $15,000.

"Scott has been stood down by the Raiders club since Round 14 and that time served will count towards his NRL suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Scott has been advised that an existing $15,000 suspended fine will also be activated if this new breach notice is confirmed by the NRL.

"Scott has five working days to respond to the breach notice."

With three games passing since Round 14, Scott's suspension has already technically been served. However, he has been living in Sydney out of the club's bubble, and so even if the Raiders were to take him to Queensland, it's understood he would have to undergo two weeks of quarantine before joining the NRL squad.