Canberra Raiders back-up outside back Chevy Stewart seems almost certain to leave the club at the end of the 2026 season.

The 20-year-old has struggled to break into first grade at this early stage of his career in Canberra, and now seems destined to need a move away from Canberra if he is going to do so.

Able to also play on the wing or at centre, Stewart's primary position at the back of the field is under lock and key to Kaeo Weekes.

The former Manly Sea Eagles star, in a tip off of exactly how highly he is viewed by the brass in the nation's capital, had his contract extended twice in the 12 months to the end of the 2025 campaign, and is now locked in long-term to remain in lime green.

In a further blow to Stewart, he is also now seemingly behind youngster Ethan Alaia.

Stewart has previously been linked with moves to the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons who could both be in the market for fullback options at the end of this season, but Love Rugby League are reporting out of England that he has now been shopped to English Super League clubs.

The talented youngster would undoubtedly gain plenty of interest from the other side of the world, although at this stage his appetite for the move is unclear.

If he remains in the NRL, the Dragons have been viewed as his most likely destination, with Clint Gutherson unlikely to play fullback long-term, while the Sharks have Liam Ison to replace William Kennedy should he leave at the end of the year, but will wait to see how the ex-Panthers junior rebounds from an ACL injury before committing to his long-term future as the club's number one.