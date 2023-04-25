Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley and New Zealand Warriors five-eighth Dylan Walker have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee for tackles during Tuesday's Anzac Day double-header.

Radley can escape with a fine, while Walker will be suspended for at least two weeks.

Both players spent ten minutes in the sin bin for their offences, although their coaches both disagreed with the decisions in the post-match press conferences.

Radley has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge - as it's his third and subsequent charge on his rolling 12-month judiciary record, the fine payable is $3000, or, if he challenges and loses at the judiciary, he will cop a two-match suspension.

The tackle, against Michael Molo, saw him claim post-game that it was a head clash, while coach Trent Robinson and captain James Tedesco were of the same opinion.

It was Radley's third sin bin in as many weeks, and Tedesco said on-field to referee Adam Gee at the time that if it was any other player the sin bin wouldn't have been used for the tackle.

In the later game, Walker was sent to the sin bin for an alleged head slam against Melbourne Storm second-rower Eliesa Katoa.

The tackle saw Katoa leave the ground for a HIA and Walker sent to the sin bin. He has been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge, and with it being a second offence on his record, he will accept a two-match suspension if he takes the early guilty plea.

Fighting at the judiciary - which could be likely given coach Andrew Webster's post-match press conference comments - would risk a three-match suspension for the utility who has been filling in at five-eighth in recent weeks.

Both Radley and Walker will have until midday on Thursday to enter their pleas, with any challenge likely to be heard in a special timeslot at NRL HQ on Thursday evening while Round 9 kicks off across town in the Shire.