His NRL season may be over, however, many expected to see Victor Radley lace up the boots again in 2025 in this year's Ashes series.

The Sydney Roosters star was recently suspended for 10 matches by the club for a drug-related infringement, and will now sit out during England's Ashes campaign as well.

Radley informed England management earlier this week of his intentions to miss the three-game series against Australia, Shaun Wane has responded publicly to.

“Victor has been an outstanding player for England for the last three years, but we respect his decision,” Wane said in a statement.

”We need 24 players who are fully focused on the historic opportunity of facing Australia in an Ashes series.”

Radley has played nine tests for England and is considered an integral part of their squad, and his absence is sure to leave a gaping whole in their game plan.

England is expected to name their 24-man squad on Monday, October 15.

The first Test of the Ashes Series is at Wembley Stadium, on Saturday October 25.