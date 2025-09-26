While Sydney Roosters' forward Victor Radley copped a brutal hit to his NRL career after being caught up in a drug-related scandal alongside former teammate Brandon Smith, it has now been revealed the wounds run even deeper.

Radley was planning to be married at the end of next year, after proposing to his now-pregnant fiancée in December.

Those plans have now been forfeited, though, after he copped a 10-match suspension without pay, and a $30,000 donation fine, which was donated to St Vincent's Hospital for charity research.

Due to the hefty fine and forfeited $150,000 he would have received during the 10 matches he's banned for, Radley was forced to make the devastating decision of cancelling his wedding.

“My missus isn't too happy," Radley told Nine.

"We've canned our wedding, we were meant to get married at the end of next year."

He admitted the pair of them were in the midst of organising the special day when the sanction hit, and will now struggle to afford the wedding.

“We were organising it, but we're gonna struggle to come up with it anyway now, with how expensive they are," he said.

"We'll put it on the back burner.

"She was stoked.”

Radley will not feature in Roosters colours until at least Round 11 next season, barring any injury or further interruptions.