Sydney Roosters' forward Victor Radley is in more hot water with the NRL after being handed a Grade 1 striking charge during the club's loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday evening at Kogarah.

The charge will see Radley spend three weeks on the sideline with an early guilty plea, or four weeks if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

The incident, which came in the 16th minute of the game with the Dragons already up 12 points to 0, saw Zac Lomax attempt to strip the ball off Corey Allan. He was unable to get the ball, before slamming him into the ground.

That sparked a melee between the two teams, with Radley involved almost immediately, ultimately headbutting Blake Lawrie with force.

The match review committee handed down a Grade 1 charge as a result, with the incident only picked up after it had been reviewed by the bunker. The Roosters kept the penalty for the back slam from Lomax, but ultimately will spend the next three weeks without Radley if he takes the early plea.

The penalty of three matches is impacted by the fact Radley already has three offences on his rolling 12-month record.

With a bye next week, it could ultimately mean Radley will be off the park until Round 17 with an early guilty plea, or Round 18 if he fights and loses. From Round 14, the struggling Roosters face the Bulldogs, Panthers and Knights, before facing the Raiders and Sea Eagles in the games Radley could return in.

Radley will make a call on whether he takes the early guilty plea or fights and loses by midday (AEST) on Sunday.