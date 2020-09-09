You can breathe easy Rabbitohs fans, star winger Alex Johnston looks set to sign a deal that will keep him at the burrow until the end of 2022.
Although South Sydney have yet to make an official announcement, NRL.com report Dan Welsh believes that a two year deal has been agreed upon by both parties.
The looming announcement will no doubt create fervour amongst the Rabbitoh’s faithful, as the 25-year-old will no doubt play a key part in the club’s finals charge.
Earlier reports linked the Souths junior with a move to Melbourne as replacement for Josh Addo-Carr, but today’s looming announcement has put paid to that speculation.
It is suggested that Johnston will remain a bunny for much less than what he could have earned elsewhere due to club’s salary cap situation.
Johnston and the Rabbitohs will take on the West Tigers tomorrow night.
Thank god and thank you AJ hope you remain at bunnies for life . Wests should swap Rob Jennings for Addo Carr