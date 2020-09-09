You can breathe easy Rabbitohs fans, star winger Alex Johnston looks set to sign a deal that will keep him at the burrow until the end of 2022.

Although South Sydney have yet to make an official announcement, NRL.com report Dan Welsh believes that a two year deal has been agreed upon by both parties.

The looming announcement will no doubt create fervour amongst the Rabbitoh’s faithful, as the 25-year-old will no doubt play a key part in the club’s finals charge.

Earlier reports linked the Souths junior with a move to Melbourne as replacement for Josh Addo-Carr, but today’s looming announcement has put paid to that speculation.

It is suggested that Johnston will remain a bunny for much less than what he could have earned elsewhere due to club’s salary cap situation.

Johnston and the Rabbitohs will take on the West Tigers tomorrow night.