The Rabbitohs were brimming with clarity and confidence after last night's 30-6 defeat of the Manly Sea Eagles in Mudgee.

Although it was impossible to ignore the explosive offensive flair and electric combinations forged over the offseason, the true transformation was evident in the players' renewed mindset and focus.

Brandon Smith was particularly open about his off-season switch with South Sydney after last year saw him recovering from injury, released from the Roosters and facing court regarding drug and gambling charges.

Smith has since been focusing on his growth off the field, spending his off-season with a stint in a rehabilitation centre and attending Alcoholics and Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

Smith credits the culture at South Sydney for his new approach and focus heading into this 2026 season.

"Mentally I've worked really hard ... I've done a lot of focusing on myself over the off-season and [I've been] enjoying the pre-season," he said.

"I've had tremendous support from this organisation of the Bunnies and Wayne (Bennett) and (football manager) Jason Clark and Blake (Solly), our CEO, they've been so bloody good to me, and I'm very blessed that I've joined this club because I was going down a dark road and thankfully I'm on the way out. It's still early days for me.

"I'm just looking forward to enjoying my life, enjoying my football, and this club has helped me so much because every day I come in, I'm so happy. Wayne creates a great environment, and I'm blessed to be part of it.

"You've got people like Cam Murray, who's an absolute leader and a role model for me, even though I'm older than him.

"Just in the way he performs, in the way he acts every day, but at the same time can laugh and have a joke.

"I just think I've found the right spot. I probably didn't play the best game today, but I played how I wanted to. I wanted to get through the game injury-free, and I wanted to feel all right ... we got a good win, and I'm very grateful."

Star five-eighth Cody Walker also shared his own personal growth amid the off-season and hopes for the year ahead.

“I'm feeling really good. It's the first time I've had a really good preseason in about three years,” Walker told Fox.

“I'm looking forward to the start of the season. I've got that many strike weapons (in the team), I'm going to have a ball this year.”

Although it's still early days, Wayne Bennett has already reinforced his influence on the squad in his second pre season back at the club, with recruits and seasoned campaigners alike embracing a renewed sense of belief, accountability and purpose.

With conviction in their direction and steel in their resolve, the Rabbitohs are targeting a sharp climb up the ladder, determined to match that ambition with the consistency of an injury-free campaign.