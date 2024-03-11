The South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow could potentially miss the remainder of the season after suffering a rotator cuff injury in Round 1.

In what could be a significant blow for the Rabbitohs, News Corp have reported that Arrow could be sidelined for the remainder of the season if he requires surgery on the injury sustained in Las Vegas against the Manly Sea Eagles.

While the severity of his injury has yet to be confirmed, it is understood that he will at least miss four weeks, with that being the best-case scenario.

Jai Arrow suffered a rotator cuff injury in #NRLVegas - will review with surgeon for treatment options (via @telegraph_sport). If he can avoid surgery - usually 4-6 weeks rehab. If cuff tear significant enough & surgery required - 4+ months recovery (potentially season over). pic.twitter.com/kYdvr4MWRg — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 11, 2024

Arrow's misfortune adds to the club's injury woes, with centre Campbell Graham already being ruled out for an extended period due to a sternum injury.

Winger Tyrone Munro is also out until at least Round 5 as he recovers from a knee injury.

“The pain he was playing with was extraordinary. Like any bone injury, you want to see it heal," Demetriou told News Corp ahead of their Round 1 match on Graham's condition.

“The specialists wanted to see if they could use an infusion injection to promote healing and the only way you can see that is to give it eight to 10 weeks, to see what difference it makes.

“And it had made a difference. Stretch” (Campbell) was training much better than what he was at the back-end of last season.

“But the reality was, we had to make a decision as to whether he could get through a season and be in a better head space physically and mentally than what he was last year.

“The answer was probably, no. His job requires him to be physical and it's probably a good reflection of what these players go through."