The South Sydney Rabbitohs have landed the signature of Jonah Glover for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

The young half has signed a two-year deal with the Dragons' rivals in search of more playing time, although South Sydney's halves have plenty of question marks for next year.

He was formerly linked to the Wests Tigers, but will now join Wayne Bennett's side.

“Jonah has shown through his discussions with us, and his performances on the field, that he is ready to take the next step in his career and play in the NRL,” the Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison said.

“He is extremely quick on his feet, very elusive, a solid defender and a try-scoring, goal-kicking half.

“He has performed strongly against men in the NSW Cup on a consistent basis and will create more competition for spots in our halves from next season.

“We wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season with the Dragons, and we look forward to him joining us for the start of the 2026 pre-season.”

The Dragons, despite flying high in the NSW Cup, have failed to give Glover a debut in first-grade, instead choosing to stick by Kyle Flanagan and Lyhkan King-Togia in recent weeks.

King-Togia replaced Lachlan Ilias earlier in the season, with Ilias and Glover piloting the Red V's reserve grade outfit through an excellent run of form ever since.

While calls from Dragons fans for Glover to debut have been loud, they haven't been answered, and the Red V will now lose him to their long-time rivals at Maroubra.

Glover's signing to Wayne Bennett's squad will present some intriguing questions, but most notably, it could spell the end of Jayden Sullivan or Lewis Dodd's time at the Rabbitohs.

Sullivan shifted to the Rabbitohs this year from the Wests Tigers on loan, but the joint-venture have made it clear he is free to leave for good if he can find a new contract.

Speculation has suggested Sullivan is in talks over a one-year extension with South Sydney, but that is no guarantee.

Dodd meanwhile has been a bust since signing from the English Super League, barely featuring at first-grade level, and while his management have said South Sydney aren't pushing him out, it could well be that he is chasing a return to England where he would return to playing at the top level every week.

If the duo stay, it would overload South Sydney with halves, given Jamie Humphreys is also locked in heading into 2026, and Cody Walker could yet re-sign, while the club also have young gun Jye Gray looking for a way into the side, whether at fullback or five-eighth.