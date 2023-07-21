The South Sydney Rabbitohs are extremely close to negotiating a new deal for NSW Blues debutant Keaon Koloamatangi.

Contracted until the end of the 2024 season, the back-rower has had a sensational season to date, which saw him earn his State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues in Game 3.

It is now being reported by News Corp that due to his great season, the Rabbitohs are prepared to offer Koloamatangi a two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the club until 2026.

A local junior of the South Sydney district with the Mascot Jets, it was extremely unlikely that he would ever leave the club or Souths would let him go.

His reported extension will further secure the future of the South Sydney Rabbitohs after they re-signed Australia Kangaroos duo Campbell Graham and Latrell Mitchell to 2027 and signed Jack Wighton from the Canberra Raiders until the same year.

Having also re-signed Thomas Burgess, Damien Cook, Siliva Havili, Jacob Host and Cody Walker to new deals until either 2024 or 2025, the Rabbitohs are set to now focus their attention on keeping their off-contract players.

The Rabbitohs have eight players who run off-contract at the end of the season, headlined by mainstay forward Hame Sele and Latrell Mitchell's understudy Blake Taaffe.

Taaffe and outside back Richie Kennar have been linked to numerous clubs overseas and in Australia, while Jed Cartwright is set to join the Newcastle Knights for next season.

Players off-contract for the Rabbitohs

Jed Cartwright, Michael Chee-Kam, Dean Hawkins, Terrell Kalo Kalo, Richie Kennar, Liam Knight, Hame Sele, Blake Taaffe