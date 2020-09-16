The Rabbitohs are believed to have rejected teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii’s five-year contract offer that included numerous subsections such as get-out classes, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The King’s product is currently contracted to a three-year deal with Souths, but had submitted a revised contract that included higher pay each year across five seasons, including clauses that would allow him to leave the club following the second year of the deal.

The Rabbitohs have since rejected the offer, with the club still in works to finalise a new deal for the 17-year-old.

Souths have been pressured into offering a more lucrative deal fr Suaalii with Rugby Australia also expressing great interest in his signature.

The get-out clauses in the contract offer would allow Suaalii to leave the Rabbitohs to play for the Wallabies, or even find a more enticing offer in France or England.