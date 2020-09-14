Schoolboy star Joseph Suaalii remains in contract talks with the Rabbitohs, with the 17-year-old now seeking a number of clauses in a new deal with the club.

The Kings product is currently penned to a three-year deal with Souths and remains one of the clubs top priorities for the future.

The dominant starlet has gathered the attention of Rugby Australia, who look to pursue his signature whilst with the Rabbitohs.

While the youngster has turned his back on RA, he is now looking for a new and improved deal with South Sydney, with the club potentially concerned with the players mindset and future.

Suaalii is now seeking a five-year deal with the club, whilst requesting an increase in pay in each year of his deal.

Along with the potential pay upgrade, Suaalii is believed to have requested get-out clauses in his contract, with the clauses in play after the second year of his deal.

Phil Gould believes the offer could hurt the Rabbitohs in the future and that the club could shouldn’t give into the demands.

“It can only happen at the detriment of the club,” Gould said on Channel 9.

“You’re putting the club in a poor position.

“The player will only take up his option if he’s not worth the money.

“If he thinks he’s worth more he’ll go and put himself on the market and go get a release.”

Sharks great Paul Gallen agreed with Gould, suggesting Suaalii should seek a shorter deal to maximise his value.

“If he’s so confident in himself why doesn’t he just sign one-year deals?” Gallen asked.

“If he’s that confident in his ability and what he can do on the field, just sign a one-year deal and you’re off-contract every year anyway.

“The only person I can compare that to is Sonny Bill Williams. We all know Sonny Bill is out for Sonny Bill which I think everyone accepts.

“He signs one-year deals wherever he goes, if he’s good enough and wants to stay they’ll re-sign him for the money he wants.

“Otherwise, he can go somewhere else. Maybe Suaalii should look at something like that.”