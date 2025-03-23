Lewis Dodd isn't sulking.

Signed as South Sydney's marquee halfback for 2024, the Englishman currently finds himself not orchestrating NRL sets, but instead working his way back into contention via reserve grade.

And while his absence from first grade might have raised eyebrows, Dodd's response has been nothing short of measured.

“I wouldn't have come out here if I didn't believe that,” Dodd said of his NRL ambitions, speaking with AAP.

“I know what my strengths are, I just have to be doing them consistently and to a level that is good enough for the NRL.”

After an underwhelming pre-season campaign and a suspension that saw him miss Round 1, Dodd was leapfrogged by Jamie Humphreys in the pecking order.

Humphreys has taken his chance in both hands, guiding the Rabbitohs to an unbeaten start and even slotting a clutch field goal to seal victory over the Dragons.

For now, the No.7 jersey remains out of Dodd's reach, but not out of sight.

“The trial games were a real good indicator of what I need to work on,” Dodd admitted.

“And that's what I need to do before I get back into that first grade side.”

Back in action last week for Souths' NSW Cup side, Dodd looked sharp.

He scored a try, laid on two more, and moved with purpose despite picking up a minor calf complaint.

The issue is not expected to sideline him for long. More importantly, his confidence remains fully intact.

“I'm slowly getting back to where I know I can be and where I know I should be,” he said.

“Whenever that chance comes to run out in the team, wherever that is position-wise, I am 100 per cent confident in myself.”

That opportunity will come, but perhaps not immediately.

Wayne Bennett is not one to rush a playmaker's development, and Dodd knows full well that Sydney is a different beast to St Helens.

The scrutiny in the NRL, particularly around a high-profile halfback, is unrelenting.

“It's been a bit different,” Dodd said of his time in Australia so far.

“The Sydney media is as hard as they say. But that's the pressure that comes with being a No.7. When it is going badly you get a bit of the noise. When it's going good you get the noise as well.”

Rather than be overwhelmed, Dodd sees it as an essential part of his evolution.

“That's what I've got to learn about my development as well. This is my first step to that.”

He's also keen to keep perspective which is no easy feat when the headlines have moved on and a young rival is flourishing in your role.

“There are positives in everything. You can look at it one or two ways. You can look at it in a negative mindset of why am I not playing or why am I not doing this,” he said.

“But they're a good group of lads here and they're a good group of coaches. This is the first step to hopefully getting back to where I want to be and know I should be. That's the goal really.”